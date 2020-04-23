Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

SHOWS: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 18, 2020) (MATT KERCH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MATT KERCH) 1.

COSTUMED ELEPHANT MASCOT BIG AL WAVING FROM CAR / CAR WITH BIG AL DRIVING BY FOUR-YEAR-OLD GIRL ANNA / ANNA WAVING BACK AT BIG AL / ANNA WAVING AS CARAVAN DRIVES BY STORY: Four-year-old Anna cheered on the University of Alabama mascot at a social distancing parade in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday (April 18).

Video shared on social media showed a caravan with mascot Big Al driving by as Anna waved from a parked car.

The annual football spring game called "A-Day" could not be hosted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported.

But the University of Alabama organised the "A-Day at Home" event instead, featuring the costumed elephant mascot driving around town and greeting fans while respecting social distancing measures.

(Production: Natalia Oriol)