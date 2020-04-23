Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

Four-year-old football fan waves at University of Alabama mascot Big Al driving around Tuscaloosa

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Girl cheers on mascot at social distancing 'parade' in Alabama

SHOWS: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 18, 2020) (MATT KERCH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MATT KERCH) 1.

COSTUMED ELEPHANT MASCOT BIG AL WAVING FROM CAR / CAR WITH BIG AL DRIVING BY FOUR-YEAR-OLD GIRL ANNA / ANNA WAVING BACK AT BIG AL / ANNA WAVING AS CARAVAN DRIVES BY STORY: Four-year-old Anna cheered on the University of Alabama mascot at a social distancing parade in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday (April 18).

Video shared on social media showed a caravan with mascot Big Al driving by as Anna waved from a parked car.

The annual football spring game called "A-Day" could not be hosted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported.

But the University of Alabama organised the "A-Day at Home" event instead, featuring the costumed elephant mascot driving around town and greeting fans while respecting social distancing measures.

(Production: Natalia Oriol)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.