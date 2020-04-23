House Vote On Small Business Stimulus

Program for small businesses.

Waay 31's rodneya ross found out how are banks getting ready - and what small business owners who didn't get money the first time should be doing right now if the house of representatives passes the bill -- it will then go to president trump for his signature...then small businesses like ones here in downtown huntsville could start receiving financial help.

We talked to a bank that's already processed about 1,700 loans through the paycheck protection program.

They told us -- businesses that are still waiting for their money do not need to reapply - but should talk with their bank about the status of the loan.

Right now -- the small business association isn't accepting any applications -- but businesses can apply for the second round of money at their bank.

Billy carroll, president and ceo smartbank: "to me, the biggest thing that we are going to be doing is communicating with folks we know have an interest into round two, is to get their information and get those completed applications in as early as possible."

The ceo of smartbank says it's important to apply as quickly as possible since he expects the money which ran out the first time - to go just as fast and for those who had trouble applying the first time -- you can try going to another bank and re-applying there.

Just make sure you have all the correct information needed to qualify for the loan.

