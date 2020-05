State predicts active year as it braces for wildfire season Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:42s - Published on April 23, 2020 State officials are predicting an active year as we brace for wildfire season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend State predicts active year as it braces for wildfire season VOLUNTEERS WILL START PUTTINGTHE BOXES TOGETHER AT 7:00 A.M.AND PICK-UP STARTS AT 9:00.Nick: WE ARE ON WILDFIRE WATCHTHIS MORNING AS A WILDFIRE BURNSWEST OF SUPERIOR.THIS IS NOW MORE THAN 800 ACRESIN SIZE.THE CLIFF CASTLE CHOPPER SHOWINGTHE AREA CHARRED BY THE FLAMES,NO EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDEREDAT THIS POINT BUT WE'RE TOLD THEFIRE IS STILL 0% CONTAINED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Preparing for wildfire season



State predicts another active year. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:49 Published on April 24, 2020