Cyclists 'suffer alone' in virtual Tour de Suisse

Tour de Suisse: The virtual cycling race Location: Naters, Switzerland Pro-cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing on a stationary bike at home among 57 cyclists from 19 teams (SOUNDBITE) (English) SWISS CYCLIST FROM GROUPAMA-FDJ, KILIAN FRANKINY, SAYING: "It's completely different.

You don't see the other opponents, the other riders.

You don't see their faces, how they suffer.

You suffer alone.

It's more kind of like a time trial effort, I think.

You're really on your own and you see the others on the computer and it's not like in a real race, but it's fun for one time and I liked it.

It was a good idea of the Tour de Suisse." The 16.5-mile virtual course featured over 3,600 ft of climbing and descending over the five-day race