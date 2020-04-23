Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actress Shirley Knight dies

Actress Shirley Knight dies

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Actress Shirley Knight dies
Veteran film, TV, and stage star Shirley Knight has died, aged 83.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffPatterson11

Jeff Patterson Actress Shirley Knight dies at 83 https://t.co/xM2mRJ7byB via @upi 7 minutes ago

NunezNelson75

Nelson Núñez Shirley Knight, Adventurous Actress and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 83 https://t.co/uPWZ9QjErj vía @thr 14 minutes ago

DarcyDrons

Darcy Drons Shirley Knight, Tony- and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dies at 83 https://t.co/I5q118P159 16 minutes ago

taylass1

Ann Molloy Shirley Knight, Tony- and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dies at 83 https://t.co/M3cpOztvpW. Very sad news. A great talent. RIP x 21 minutes ago

RiverCityOtter

Jake Moore RT @ikkegoemikke: Shirley Knight Dies, Emmy Winner and Oscar-Nominated Actress Was 83 https://t.co/SrGI1TuY7Y 31 minutes ago

ikkegoemikke

Pluymers Peter Shirley Knight Dies, Emmy Winner and Oscar-Nominated Actress Was 83 https://t.co/SrGI1TuY7Y 35 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch Shirley Knight, Adventurous Actress and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 83 https://t.co/PlpjaWxdg5 via @thr 35 minutes ago

randrgirl

Gina Range Love her. She starred in one of my fav female led films of all time The Group. Shirley Knight, Oscar Nominee and ‘S… https://t.co/mvgfJDR9AT 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.