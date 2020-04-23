Veteran film, TV, and stage star Shirley Knight has died, aged 83.



Tweets about this Jeff Patterson Actress Shirley Knight dies at 83 https://t.co/xM2mRJ7byB via @upi 7 minutes ago Nelson Núñez Shirley Knight, Adventurous Actress and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 83 https://t.co/uPWZ9QjErj vía @thr 14 minutes ago Darcy Drons Shirley Knight, Tony- and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dies at 83 https://t.co/I5q118P159 16 minutes ago Ann Molloy Shirley Knight, Tony- and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dies at 83 https://t.co/M3cpOztvpW. Very sad news. A great talent. RIP x 21 minutes ago Jake Moore RT @ikkegoemikke: Shirley Knight Dies, Emmy Winner and Oscar-Nominated Actress Was 83 https://t.co/SrGI1TuY7Y 31 minutes ago Pluymers Peter Shirley Knight Dies, Emmy Winner and Oscar-Nominated Actress Was 83 https://t.co/SrGI1TuY7Y 35 minutes ago Dennis Koch Shirley Knight, Adventurous Actress and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 83 https://t.co/PlpjaWxdg5 via @thr 35 minutes ago Gina Range Love her. She starred in one of my fav female led films of all time The Group. Shirley Knight, Oscar Nominee and ‘S… https://t.co/mvgfJDR9AT 37 minutes ago