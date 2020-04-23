Global  

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan 'mostly back to normal' as US citizen explores recently reopened city

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published
These are the scenes from Wuhan, Hubei province on April 23 over a week after lockdown measures were eased.

Wuhan was put into lockdown on January 23 earlier this year after the coronavirus appeared to have originated from the city.

The city was in lockdown for over two months and measures were eased on April 8 to the relief of citizens.

Footage shows a US teacher from Ohio living in Wuhan explore the recently reopened city flourishing with people after it was previously described as a "Ghost Town." The filmer is heard saying in the video: "It is so nice to be able to walk like this, As you can see the city is mostly back to normal?" She speaks about how schools are yet to reopen and speculated that it could be July or August when classes return.

"People are out and about, everyone is wearing masks.

"You see babies, I haven’t seen babies since the lockdown started, I’m sure they are especially happy to be out right now."

