Las Vegas Raiders Memorabilia to make its debut

Las Vegas Raiders Memorabilia to make its debut

Las Vegas Raiders Memorabilia to make its debut

Football will return to their TV screens as the NFL Draft begins - and with it, new Las Vegas Raiders memorabilia.

Fans will likely see the team's first draft pick wearing the new merchandise.

BEGINS!

