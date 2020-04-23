Happy Birthday, John Cena! Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published now Happy Birthday, John Cena! Happy Birthday, John Cena! John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. turns 43 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the professional wrestler. 1. He is a sixteen-time WWE World Champion. 2. Cena loves collecting cars. 3. He trained to be a bodybuilder before he became a wrestler. 4. Cena’s debut rap album, ‘You Can’t See Me,’ went platinum. 5. He holds the record for the most wishes granted by a single individual with the Make-A-Wish-Foundation. Happy Birthday, John Cena!