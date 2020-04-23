Vikram Chandra explains Centre’s ordinance to protect health workers & other news

Amid increasing cases of healthcare workers being attacked, the Centre brought in an ordinance under which any person who attacks a medic treating Covid-19 cases can be jailed for a maximum of seven years.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is just short of 20,000 with over 600 confirmed deaths, according to the latest figures from the health ministry, though the rate of infection is slowing down.

Gujarat has now become India’s 3rd state after Mumbai and Delhi to report over 2,000 cases.