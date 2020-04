We're Open Omaha: The Cake Gallery Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:07s - Published 2 hours ago We're Open Omaha: The Cake Gallery 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open Omaha: The Cake Gallery CONTINUES TO SERVEOUR COMMUNITY ANDOURNEIGHBORHOODSDURING THISPANDEMIC THISMORNING...3 NEWS NOW ANCHORMAYA SAENZ CHECKSOUT THE CAKEGALLERY IN OMAHA.IF YOU NEEDDELICIOUS ...DECORATIVE CAKES ...THE CAKE GALLERY INOMAHA IS STILL OPEN.THEY OFFERCOOKIES...BAKED GOODS...AND CAKES FORSPECIAL OCCASIONS.6:22 - 6:26"I THOUGHT THATWAS GOING TO BESMALLER.THAT'S GREAT."OR ANY OCCASSIONFOR THAT MATTER.30:26 - 30:27"THIS IS TO MYSELF..I GOT HUNGRY FORCAKE."SINCE COVID-19BUSINESS HAS BEENDOWN.11:48 - 12:11"YOU KNOW MOSTBAKERIES THEYSURVIVE OFF OFAPRIL, MAY ANDJUNE SALES JUSTBECAUSE THAT'SWHEN YOU'REGOING TO BE THEBUSIEST BETWEENWEDDING CAKES,RELIGIOUS EVENTS,GRADUATIONS, SOALL OF THAT HASBEEN CANCELED.EASTER WASJUNE SALES JUSTBECAUSE THAT'SWHEN YOU'REGOING TO BE THEBUSIEST BETWEENWEDDING CAKES,RELIGIOUS EVENTS,GRADUATIONS, SOALL OF THAT HASBEEN CANCELED.EASTER WASCANCELED.WE TYPICALLY DOBREADS AND ROLLSFOR EASTER.WE DIDN'T THISYEAR JUST BECAUSEOF THE AMOUNT OFTRAFFIC THAT WEARE NOTRECEIVING."THEY'VE GONE FROMA STAFF OF ABOUT 25TO NOW AROUND 10.14:31 - 14:44"WE ACTUALLY HADTO CUT STAFF ANDLAY PEOPLE OFF FORTHE TIME BEINGUNTIL WE CANBRING PEOPLE BACKBECAUSE A LOT OFLARGE PARTIES ARECANCELED ANDWORK ISN'T ASGREAT AS WHAT ITNORMALLY IS."BUT THEY ARE HAPPYTO BE OPEN FORCUSTOMERSESPECIALLY THEIRBRIDE CUSTOMERSWHO HAD TO CANCELTHEIR WEDDING OR...ARE THOSE WHO AREFEARFUL..THE WEDDING OFTHEIR DREAMS WON'THAPPEN.9:47 - 10:12"WE'RE GIVING OURBRIDES THAT AREAFFECTED BY COVIDONE FULL YEARFROM THEIRORIGINAL WEDDINGDATE TO POSTPONETHEIRS ANDCHOOSE A NEWDATE FOR THEM, IFTHERE ARE EXTRACOSTS INVOLVED ASFAR AS DELIVERIESOR ANYTHING LIKETHAT, WE AREWAVING ANY EXTRAFEES FORDELIVERIES, JUSTBECAUSE THIS APANDEMIC, THIS ISNOT THEIR FAULT,AND WE WANT TOBE A GOOD PILLAROF THE COMMUNITYBECAUSE THECOMMUNITY HASBEEN SO GOOD TOUS."AND ADJUSTING FORCUSTOMERS TO STILLDO CAKE TASTINGS...BY OFFERING THEMTO TAKE CAKE HOME.15:35 - 15:53"SO WE AREOFFERING FOR YOUTO TAKE YOURSAMPLES HOME ANDTHEN COME BACKLATER TO HAVE AFACE TO FACECONVERSATION.WE ALSO DO ITTHROUGH EMAIL IFYOU'D LIKE.WE CAN DO ITTHROUGH TEXTMESSAGES, OVERTHE PHONE, I'VEOFFERED FACETIMEAS WELL."THEY ARE ALLOWINGCUSTOMERS TO STILLSTOP IN...BUT ARE SANITIZINGEVERYTHING INSIGHT...AND TAKING EXTRAPRECAUTIONS LIKEWEARING MASKS.10:57 - 11:16"WE DECIDEDIMMEDIATELY TOELIMINATEANYTHING IN THESTORE THAT THECUSTOMER WOULDBE ABLE TO TOUCH -SO PENS, COFFEECAKES, EVEN THEBOOKS TO LOOKTHROUGH FORDESIGNS ANDTHINGS LIKE THAT.WE IMMEDIATELYWENT TO CARSIDE,WHERE IF YOUPREPAY FOR THECAKE, YOU JUSTGIVE US A CALL ANDONCE YOU GETHERE, AND THEN WEBRING THE CAKEOUT TO YOU."IN OMAHA...MAYA SAENZ 3NNONCE AGAIN...THE CAKE GALLERY ISOPEN FOR CARRYOUTAND DELIVERY.IT'S LOCATED NEAR82ND AND HASCALL...AND OPEN MONDAYTHROUGH SATURDAY.THE HOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ON IT...AND OTHER OPENBUSINESSES ON OURWEBPAGE...UNDER THE SPECIALSECTION CALLED "WEARE OPEN OMAHA."





You Might Like

Tweets about this