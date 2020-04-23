Global  

Happy Birthday, John Cena!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. turns 43 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the professional wrestler.

1.

He is a sixteen-time WWE World Champion.

2.

Cena loves collecting cars.

3.

He trained to be a bodybuilder before he became a wrestler.

4.

Cena’s debut rap album, ‘You Can’t See Me,’ went platinum.

5.

He holds the record for the most wishes granted by a single individual with the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

