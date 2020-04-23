Global  

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off.

The country's digital minister confirmed the nation has called on the tech giant to let the app work on iPhones without the privacy measures the company wants to implement.

Cedric O told Bloomberg: However, the proposed system would give France more information about participating users than Apple and Google would like to allow.

Both firms announced earlier this month they are working together on an application programming interface to let authorised contact-tracing apps work more efficiently amid the ongoing pandemic.

