Halle Berry shaves daughter's hair The star had to shave her daughter's head after the youngster stopped brushing her hair.

The actress and her kids Nahla, 12, and Maceo, six, have been spending a lot of time in their pool while isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the daily dips led to her oldest child ending up with "matted fur" at the back of her head due to chlorine damage.

She said: She continued: Talk show host Jimmy Fallon - who was speaking to the actress via video link - asked if Nahla was "cool" about the move, to which her mother admitted she wasn't.

However, Halle thinks the youngster has learned a valuable lesson.

She explained: