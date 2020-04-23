Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published now Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History Top 5 Greatest Draft Picks in NFL History With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually April 23-25, here's a look at the all-time greatest draft picks. 5. Ray Lewis, LB, Miami: 1996, 1st round, 26th pick overall, Baltimore Ravens 4. Joe Montana, QB, Notre Dame: 1979, 3rd round, 82nd pick overall, San Francisco 49ers 3. Deacon Jones, DE, Mississippi Valley State: 1961, 14th round, 186th pick overall, Los Angeles Rams 2. Jerry Rice, WR, Mississippi Valley State: 1985, 1st round, 16th pick overall, San Francisco 49ers 1. Tom Brady, QB, Michigan: 2000, 6th round, 199th pick overall, New England Patriots 0

