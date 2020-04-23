Chris Hemsworth promises 'insane' Thor film Chris has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be "pretty insane".

The actor's first project when social distancing measures due to the coronavirus are lifted will be to reprise his titular role in the next Marvel blockbuster and he can't wait to get started because he thinks writer-and-director Taika Waititi has come up with one of the best scripts he's ever read.

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer: With cinemas currently closed due to the pandemic and many films having their release dates moved or released straight to on-demand services, Chris is hopeful big blockbusters will draw audiences back to theatres when they are allowed to reopen.

He said: