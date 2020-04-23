Global  

Coronavirus: Four More Tigers And Three Lions Test Positive At Bronx Zoo

Video Credit: GeoBeats
The Bronx Zoo has reportedly confirmed that four more tigers and three lions have tested positive for the coronavirus linked to COVID-19.

