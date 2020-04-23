Coronavirus: Four More Tigers And Three Lions Test Positive At Bronx Zoo Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Coronavirus: Four More Tigers And Three Lions Test Positive At Bronx Zoo The Bronx Zoo has reportedly confirmed that four more tigers and three lions have tested positive for the coronavirus linked to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Virginia Barnett RT @nycjim: Four more tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/opJgou49e2 https://t.co/fh… 11 seconds ago Grandma Gretchen RT @yashar: 1. NEW: Seven more big cats test positive for coronavirus at @BronxZoo The zoo confirms that four more tigers & three lions ha… 1 minute ago Hrundi V Bakshi RT @ParveenKaswan: Not a good news. Four more #tigers & three #lions at Bronx Zoo tested positive for #coronavirus. New York Post. 4 minutes ago r RT @NatGeo: The zoo confirms that four more tigers and three lions have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is still no evide… 7 minutes ago Zahira Torres Four more tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/XulYo4lF4f via @nypmetro 12 minutes ago