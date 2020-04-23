team ky 4.23.20

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
C1 3 team kentucky, together k-y and healthy at home.

Our first one comes from.... amy walsh gamblin... gdk fs img quote:positive post of the day #teamkentucky #togetherky #healthyathome ..

"walked 2.5 miles wit ... she posted this picture on facebook saying quote: "walked 2.5 miles with my friends on zoom today!"

There were actually 5 of them in the picture but we couldn't fit them all in.

Chat we've got another one to share... this one is a song from dr. kevin holm- hudson.

Listen!

L3: positive post of the day white 'dancing queen' turned 'you are in quarantine' source: facebook/dr. ... "you can dance .

You can die... oc: "wipe them clean.

You are quarantined."

That's of course his rendition of abba's "dancing queen" changed to.... "you are in quarantine".

Dr. holm-hudson is a professor for the u-k school of music theory.

Keep tagging us 'abc36' in your inspirational, positive posts so we can share them every day with you here on good day




