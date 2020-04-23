CDC Director Clarifies Coronavirus Comments Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:44s - Published now CDC Director Clarifies Coronavirus Comments Dr. Robert Redfield clarified comments he made to The Washington Post about another wave of coronavirus in the fall & insisted he was not “misquoted.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maryanne Tracy-Baker RT @LisPower1: Fox is suggesting Wash. Post mischaracterized Redfield's comments ... they didn't. Redfield knows that, Trump lied about it,… 19 minutes ago All American Girl CDC director clarifies comments on coronavirus returning in the fall https://t.co/4SzaTZYSfy @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 33 minutes ago Joseph Maloney CDC director clarifies coronavirus comments made to Washington Post https://t.co/bBEF5qr0Qk 52 minutes ago