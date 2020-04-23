Fashion Designer Kiya Tomlin Making Face Masks & Headbands For Health Care Workers Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:58s - Published now Fashion Designer Kiya Tomlin Making Face Masks & Headbands For Health Care Workers Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Kiya Tomlin, fashion designer and wife of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, about making headbands and face masks for health care workers. 0

