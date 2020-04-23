Puppy's First Time with the Sheep

Occurred on April 22, 2020 / New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "Rock is a 6 week old Australian Koolie who had his first look at sheep yesterday.

He showed great aptitude and we are excited about his future.

He was a spoiled only child who barely moved for the first week of life, hence being named Rock.

But we think after yesterday, we might update it to Rocket!

Big future ahead for this little guy."