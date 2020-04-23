AT&T Is Expanding Its 5G Footprint Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published 11 hours ago AT&T Is Expanding Its 5G Footprint Competition in the telecom industry continues to heat up. AT&T is nearly doubling the number of markets where they offer 5G, making this the largest expansion for the carrier to date. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this