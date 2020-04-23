At least six killed in severe storms in Oklahoma, Texas

Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onalaska, Texas, on Wednesday, emergency officials said.

Onalaska is about 90 miles north of Houston.

Another two people were killed in southern Oklahoma, while local media reported that a woman died in storm in Louisiana.

The tornado touched down near Oklahoma's border with Texas around Wednesday evening.

Images in local media showed the devastation caused by the storms, including damage to homes, downing of power lines and twisted billboards.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the state had deployed response teams and medical resources to provide assistance.

Several homes were damaged in the storms and thousands were left without power.

More than 7,000 people across Oklahoma and about 9,000 people in Onalaska faced power outages.