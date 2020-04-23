Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates

Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates

Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates

From the Union Cabinet approving Rs 15,000 crore for the India Covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package, to a study suggesting that the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, is ineffective against Covid-19 - here are the top ten updates on the pandemic sweeping the world.

Some professors at Banaras Hindu University want to test whether an immunity-boosting Ayurvedic drug is effective against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Meanwhile, philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to battle the pandemic.

Watch the full video for the other big updates, from India and around the world, regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swargiaryB

banjhar swargiary RT @the_hindu: Professors at the Banaras Hindu University have proposed to carry out a clinical trial of immunity-boosting ayurvedic drug f… 40 minutes ago

thebalancedyoga

The Balanced Yoga Coronavirus | BHU professors plan clinical trial of ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 https://t.co/ojF2AMOjxC #covid19 3 hours ago

SuhailSamajwadi

mohammad suhail siddiqui samajwadi RT @digvijaysinghd9: Coronavirus | BHU professors plan clinical trial of ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 - The Hindu https://t.co/2RybIS3uiY 4 hours ago

AushadamVaidyam

Aushadam Vaidyam Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professors plan clinical trial of ayurvedic drug against Covid-19 pandemic - India T… https://t.co/HKUKhe8rDm 6 hours ago

shobhamishra23

Shobha Mishra RT @HealthwireMedia: #BHU Professors Plan Clinical Trial Of #Ayurvedic Drug Against #COVID19 @bhu https://t.co/n2dvgObka1 7 hours ago

HealthwireMedia

Healthwire #BHU Professors Plan Clinical Trial Of #Ayurvedic Drug Against #COVID19 @bhu https://t.co/n2dvgObka1 8 hours ago

ayurindia123

Ayurveda in India BHU Professors plan Clinical trial of an ayurvedic drug against COVID -19 #ayurveda #ayurvedainindia… https://t.co/MnicrbpXUU 8 hours ago

WeirNixie

Brigitte_Bytes Coronavirus | BHU professors plan clinical trial of ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 https://t.co/rqjvhiImKy #covid19 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.