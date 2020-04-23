Covid-19 | Ayurvedic drug trial; Pak PM test result; Amarnath yatra: 10 updates

From the Union Cabinet approving Rs 15,000 crore for the India Covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package, to a study suggesting that the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, is ineffective against Covid-19 - here are the top ten updates on the pandemic sweeping the world.

Some professors at Banaras Hindu University want to test whether an immunity-boosting Ayurvedic drug is effective against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Meanwhile, philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to battle the pandemic.

Watch the full video for the other big updates, from India and around the world, regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.