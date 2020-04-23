Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin Green pit vipers were discovered by a team of researchers from India.

Salazar Slytherin was one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 'Harry Potter' series.

Slytherin was known for his ability to speak to snakes, and the snake is the symbol of the Slytherin Hogwarts house.

The new species will be commonly known as Salazar's pit viper.

The pit vipers are venomous and can be found throughout East and Southeast Asia.

A distinguishing trait of this particular pit viper is the orange-red stripe found on the side of the head in males.