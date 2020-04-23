Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin

Scientists Name Newly Discovered Snake After Salazar Slytherin Green pit vipers were discovered by a team of researchers from India.

Salazar Slytherin was one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 'Harry Potter' series.

Slytherin was known for his ability to speak to snakes, and the snake is the symbol of the Slytherin Hogwarts house.

The new species will be commonly known as Salazar's pit viper.

The pit vipers are venomous and can be found throughout East and Southeast Asia.

A distinguishing trait of this particular pit viper is the orange-red stripe found on the side of the head in males.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.