Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

U.S. President Donald Trump won the 2016 election in no small part due to razor-thin victories in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

But an exclusive Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump now trails Democrat Joe Biden among registered voters in all three.

Forty-five percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin said they would support Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, while 39% said they would support Trump.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll found on Tuesday that Biden has an 8-point advantage over Trump nationally.

The polling shows Biden has maintained or slightly improved his lead over Trump even though his campaign has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers also suggest that Trump has not experienced an uptick in support even though he has commanded the public’s attention in nightly White House news conferences and sought to cast himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy.

But the election is still months away.

Similar surveys in 2016 showed Democrat Hillary Clinton enjoying wide leads over Trump early in the election cycle in some of the same states.

She lost Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to Trump on Election Day, all of them by less than a percentage point.