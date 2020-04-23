Mobile gaming news: Fortnite, Rumble Hockey and more! Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 weeks ago Mobile gaming news: Fortnite, Rumble Hockey and more! From Fortnite finally making it to Google Play to dinosaurs with guns, we're here to make sure you never miss a beat when it comes to the world of mobile gaming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Local DJs Host Mobile Dance Parties



The COVID-19 outbreak has basically shut down the entertainment industry but some local DJs found a new and unique way to put their skills to good use with mobile dance parties, KDKA's Royce Jones.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago This Week in Gaming: Eco Sims, Apex Legends, Star Wars and more!



A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 4 days ago