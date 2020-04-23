Global  

Man in China headbutts car rear windscreen after having argument with wife

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
A man headbutted the rear windscreen of a car after having an argument with his wife in eastern China.

A man headbutted the rear windscreen of a car after having an argument with his wife in eastern China.

The CCTV video, shot in the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province on April 1, shows a man suddenly knocking his head onto the rear window on a parked car twice before walking away with his wife.

After the car owner spotted the broken windscreen, he reported to the police.

Police check the surveillance camera and arrested the man.

According to reports, the man named Mao had an argument with his wife and got emotional.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




