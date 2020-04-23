Global  

Wildfires ravage Poland's largest national park

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Wildfires rip through Poland's largest national park on Earth Day (April 22), as the country faces its most severe drought in decades.

Dramatic drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused.

Since Sunday, hundreds of firefighters have been tackling the blaze, which covered around 6,000 hectares.

