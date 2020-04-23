Tyson to start testing employees for COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
The meat processing plant said it is closing to test all 22,000 employees for COVID-19.

0
Plant in logansport are beginning to be tested, a day after the company closed the plant indefinitely.

The company cited "worker absenteeism, covid-19 cases, and community concerns" as reasons for the closure.

Just yesterday, the area was given a 100-thousand dollar grant for testing at the cass county fairgrounds.

News 18's marvin bills join us live from the tyson plant with more on why the plant is voluntarily shutting down operations.

Marvin?

The meat processing plant says it's making the move so its 22- hundred employees can get tested for covid-19.

Meanwhile there have been no (confirmed cases of the illness from the facility.

News 18 has reached out to a tyson spokesperson.

They have not responded.

As we previously reported the plant was closed monday for deep cleaning and sanitation.

Employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

Now i am working on hearing from county officials today about what the next steps are.

Marvin bills, news 18.

Just into the newsroom, the indiana state department of health has updated the




