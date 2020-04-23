Tyson to start testing employees for COVID-19

Plant in logansport are beginning to be tested, a day after the company closed the plant indefinitely.

The company cited "worker absenteeism, covid-19 cases, and community concerns" as reasons for the closure.

Just yesterday, the area was given a 100-thousand dollar grant for testing at the cass county fairgrounds.

The meat processing plant says it's making the move so its 22- hundred employees can get tested for covid-19.

Meanwhile there have been no (confirmed cases of the illness from the facility.

As we previously reported the plant was closed monday for deep cleaning and sanitation.

Employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

