Iran Military Issues Warning After Trump Instructs Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Boats Harassing U.S. Ships in Gulf

Following President Trump’s warning to Iran boats harassing the Navy, Iran’s military leader said U.S. ships will be destroyed if Iran’s security is threatened in the Gulf.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

