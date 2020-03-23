Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden

Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden

In a recent interview Meghan McCain implied she will vote for Joe Biden in November.

The comments came in Wednesday's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

McCain said "it shouldn't take a rocket scientist" to know who she is voting for in the next presidential election.

"There's one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan McCain Slams Trump Over POW Tweet: Except 'You Don't Like People Who Were Captured' [Video]

Meghan McCain Slams Trump Over POW Tweet: Except 'You Don't Like People Who Were Captured'

Meghan McCain slammed President Trump.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published
Meghan McCain pregnant [Video]

Meghan McCain pregnant

U.S. TV personality Meghan McCain is pregnant again eight months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published