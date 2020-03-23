Meghan McCain Implies She's Voting For Biden
In a recent interview Meghan McCain implied she will vote for Joe Biden in November.
The comments came in Wednesday's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'
McCain said "it shouldn't take a rocket scientist" to know who she is voting for in the next presidential election.
"There's one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process.