Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 1,149 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 1,149 The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of coronavirus across the county, bringing the total case count to 1,149. 0

