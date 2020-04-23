Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 1,149

Global  

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of coronavirus across the county, bringing the total case count to 1,149.

