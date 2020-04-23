Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congress Taking More Action During COVID-19 Pandemic

Congress Taking More Action During COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Congress Taking More Action During COVID-19 Pandemic
Congress Taking More Action During COVID-19 Pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ColoradoDanna

Colorado D @Christo93792160 @StephenMacartn5 @OregonGovBrown Trump was ahead of everyone on this. Even when he was told there… https://t.co/EAmEKbzSWS 6 hours ago

poorsvoice

Md Akram Ansari @adhirrcinc Congress party will only tweet @adhirrcinc ? Has the Congress party become so poor that it cannot even… https://t.co/0IEPLQ0CxO 1 day ago

cloudwanderer3

Rüya RT @JimmyVielkind: .@NYGovCuomo again wants more direct funding for states. He said Trump was supportive. “The Congress has to insist this… 1 day ago

JimmyVielkind

Jimmy Vielkind .@NYGovCuomo again wants more direct funding for states. He said Trump was supportive. “The Congress has to insist… https://t.co/mWJg1HMuck 1 day ago

Congress_Army

An Indian RT @LavanyaBallal: More power to you @srinivasiyc , I am glad you are taking this action against fake news factory. 2 days ago

TroyMcG14191151

TroyMcGee RT @PamelaWonders: "Calm breeds calm, panic breeds panic" Wise words Which would you want your EMT to be? That's what a leader needs to be… 3 days ago

PamelaWonders

Pamela Wonders, Has the world gone mad "Calm breeds calm, panic breeds panic" Wise words Which would you want your EMT to be? That's what a leader needs t… https://t.co/84KhWDIOGP 3 days ago

holmesequoia

Sequoia RT @jaysouldoe: @holmesequoia Only in America do we protest to go back to work instead of the fact that congress is still on recess for 2 m… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.