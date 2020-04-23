Global  

David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 05:25s - Published
David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

All eyes are on Liberty High School and Utah State QB Jordan Love.

David Carr joined 23ABC to talk more about the excitement of the first round, and how different the NFL draft will be this year.

David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

ABOUT BAKERSFIELD'SJORDAN LOVE.UP NEXT -- WE'RE TALKING TO THEONLY KERN COUNTY NATIVETO EVER BE TAKEN NO.

1 OVERALLIN THE N-F-L DRAFT.

WE'RETALKING DRAFT AND JORDAN LOVEWITHBAKERSFIELD'S OWN DAVID CARR.ALL MORNING WE'VE BEEN TALKINGABOUT THE N-F-L DRAFT --SPECIFICALLY BAKERSFIELD'S OWNJORDAN LOVE -- WHOCOULD BE TAKEN IN THE FIRSTROUND TODAY.JOINING US THIS MORNING ISSOMEONE WHO KNOWS A THING OR TWOABOUT BEING TAKEN IN THE FIRSTROUND...2002 NUMBER ONE OVERALL PICKDAVID CARR-- LITTLE DIFF.

FOR YOU..

YOUPRETTY MUCH KNEW HOUSTON WASTAKING YOU..-- CHALLENGE OF A EXPANSIONFRANCHISE..

AS OPPOSED TOGOING SOMEWHERE ESTABLISHED FORJORDAN.-- WHAT MAKES HIM AN N-F-L QB??




