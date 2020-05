Gay Couple Fighting Homophobia in Poland by Handing Out Free Rainbow Face Masks Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:16s - Published 3 weeks ago Gay Couple Fighting Homophobia in Poland by Handing Out Free Rainbow Face Masks A gay married couple in Poland is handing out rainbow face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to combat prejudice against LGBT people in their country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Boxboro Couple Starts ‘Betsy Ross’ Mask-Making Group To Give Away Masks



WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago