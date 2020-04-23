Global  

7 First Alert Forecast 0423 Noon

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 03:21s - Published
7 First Alert Forecast 0423 Noon

7 First Alert Forecast 0423 Noon

Expect temperatures to remain below average in the 40s through the day under plenty of cloud cover and scattered rain showers.

Rain moves out during Friday morning with only some scattered showers remaining across the S.Tier.

Slowly clearing skies takes place from the Lake Ontario shore-line during the afternoon with much of WNY remaining cloudy through the day.

Much of Saturday is rain free with temperatures moving in the right direction, topping out in the 50s!

Unfortunately, rain is back to end the weekend Sunday as temperatures fall back through the 40s with a very wet & cool afternoon on tap.

7 First Alert Forecast 0423 Noon

THE NEXT WEATHMAKER ARRIVES ONTHURSDAY WITH AMORNING SHOT OFMIXED PRECIPITATIONFOLLOWED BY RAINSHOWERS FOR THEAFTERNOON.

EXPECTTEMPERATURES TOREMAIN BELOWAVERAGE IN THE 40STHROUGH THE DAYUNDER PLENTY OFCLOUD COVER.

RAINMOVES OUT DURINGFRIDAY MORNING WITHSLOWLY CLEARINGSKIES BEHIND THEM,OFFERING A PLEASANTEND TO THE WEEK.MUCH OF SATURDAY ISRAIN FREE WITHTEMPERATURESMOVING IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION, TOPPINGOUT IN THE 50S!UNFORTUNATELY, RAINIS BACK TO END THEWEEKEND SUNDAY ASTEMPERATURES FALLBACK THROUGH THE40S WITH A VERY WET& COOL AFTERNOONON TAP.THURSDAYMORNING: 30AFTERNOON: 43CLOUDY & REMAININGCOOL WITH MORNINMIXED PRECIPITATIONFOLLOWED BYAFTERNOON RAINSHOWERS.FRIDMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 4AM SHOWERS FORTHE S.TIER.

CLOUAND COOL.SATURDMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 53BEST DAY OUT OF THEWEEKEND, STARTINGDRY WITH SHOWERSARRIVING LATE IN THEDAY WITH MILDERTEMPS.SUNDAYMORNING: 40AFTERNOON: 45RAIN SHOWERS,COOLER AND EVENSOME WET FLAKESPOSSIBLE DURING THEAFTERNOON ASTEMPERATURES FALL,MAINLY ON THE HILLSSOUTH OF BUFFALO.




