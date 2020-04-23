7 First Alert Forecast 0423 Noon

Expect temperatures to remain below average in the 40s through the day under plenty of cloud cover and scattered rain showers.

Rain moves out during Friday morning with only some scattered showers remaining across the S.Tier.

Slowly clearing skies takes place from the Lake Ontario shore-line during the afternoon with much of WNY remaining cloudy through the day.

Much of Saturday is rain free with temperatures moving in the right direction, topping out in the 50s!

Unfortunately, rain is back to end the weekend Sunday as temperatures fall back through the 40s with a very wet & cool afternoon on tap.