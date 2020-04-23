Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Died From COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Sen.

Elizabeth Warren confirmed her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, Herring was 86 years old and a 20-year veteran from the U.S. air force.

Warren said: “It is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time.” The senator also lamented not being able to hold a funeral and mourn with those who loved him.

Warren has criticized Trump’s administration for the government’s delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

