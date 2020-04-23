Cory Gardner Pushing For $80M For Suicide Prevention During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published now Cory Gardner Pushing For $80M For Suicide Prevention During Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) is part of a bipartisan effort to get an extra $80 million dollars in federal funding for critical suicide prevention programs during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

