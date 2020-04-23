Whitney Houston Biopic Moving Forward The Clive Davis-produced project has long been talked about and the film now has a title, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody.'

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who will pen the script for the production, has vowed to "authentically" tell the late singer's story.

Anthony McCarten, via statement Davis is reportedly "very disappointed" with two documentaries about Houston, but he said Anthony has "committed to a no-holds-barred" screenplay.

