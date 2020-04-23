Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream

Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream

Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream

Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel and more will participate in the special charity comedy show.

The event, which is co-produced by Funny or Die, was put together by Byron Allen, the CEO of Allen Media Group.

Byron Allen, via statement Byron Allen, via statement The three-hour broadcast will air on May 9 at 8pm EST.

Viewers can watch it on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as the Local Now app.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WCBSFM

WCBS-FM RT @WCBSFM: Some of Hollywood's biggest stars in comedy are joining forces to bring laughter to everyone currently homebound due to the cor… 6 hours ago

irobatto1

irobatto The day Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger , Bruce willis, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy ,Chris Rock die that’s… https://t.co/Ybc0jFLvXx 16 hours ago

WCCG1045FM

The Hip Hop Station Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler to head “Feeding America” livestream https://t.co/ZWwlPb219O https://t.co/6vVYphy9Te 1 day ago

KDKARadio

Newsradio 1020 KDKA Some of Hollywood's biggest stars in comedy are joining forces to bring laughter to everyone currently homebound du… https://t.co/rxdUoaTRMw 2 days ago

Y108Pittsburgh

Y108 Some of Hollywood's biggest stars in comedy are joining forces to bring laughter to everyone currently homebound du… https://t.co/I4UlkNH1p2 2 days ago

WCCG1045FM

The Hip Hop Station Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler to head “Feeding America” livestream https://t.co/ZWwlPbjCyo https://t.co/bjv5WBI07B 2 days ago

Luv_Unconditnly

R u A Hypocrite? Chk ur Self first RT @TrumpTalk1: Are you ready for the COVID19 Livestream benefit concert?💸 They’d better hurry up and do it, because some of us are alread… 2 days ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Top Feeding America Comedy Festival Livestream Benefit – Consequence of Sound https://t.co/ixCkHWHvi2 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eddie Murphy And Adam Sandler On A Comedy Livestream [Video]

Eddie Murphy And Adam Sandler On A Comedy Livestream

A new way of performing comedy.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:54Published
Eddie Murphy to make early stand-up return for streaming fundraiser [Video]

Eddie Murphy to make early stand-up return for streaming fundraiser

Eddie Murphy will make his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy next month in aid of Feeding America.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published