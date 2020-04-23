Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler Join 'Feeding America' Comedy Livestream Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel and more will participate in the special charity comedy show.

The event, which is co-produced by Funny or Die, was put together by Byron Allen, the CEO of Allen Media Group.

Byron Allen, via statement Byron Allen, via statement The three-hour broadcast will air on May 9 at 8pm EST.

Viewers can watch it on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as the Local Now app.