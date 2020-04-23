Global  

Finland Has the Planet's Most-Skilled Gamers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Finland Has the Planet's Most-Skilled Gamers

Finland Has the Planet's Most-Skilled Gamers

Finland Has the Planet's Most-Skilled Gamers Mobile gaming publisher Kwalee researched top-ranking achievements from over 16,000 games to discover which nation has bragging rights when it comes to being the best at gaming.

It was revealed that Finland had prevailed over Canada and Sweden.

Kwalee drew from 42,000 recorded achievements that provide insights into aspects such as fastest competition times to high scores.

Countries were ranked based on how many of these achievements residents had scored, and the results were divided by population size to ensure fair scoring.

England narrowly missed out on the top 10, coming in at 12th place.

The United States was in 6th place.

Scotland fared better than England.

The nation was found to be the best at driving games and finished 8th overall.

