Gas prices are continuing to decrease in Texas and across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic as crude oil prices fell into negative territory earlier this week.



Tweets about this Yvette Myers Confirms 4th death... F.) Dallas police seize 34.5 kilograms of meth during traffic stop, fugitive arrested... G.)… https://t.co/B8pNefi2rL 4 days ago Witty&Wise RT @AnnaDsays: AAA Texas: Gas Prices Down $1.06 Compared To Last Year, No Prices In Negative Expected https://t.co/vb5wq2FYwi 5 days ago Duchess of Pluck AnnaD AAA Texas: Gas Prices Down $1.06 Compared To Last Year, No Prices In Negative Expected https://t.co/vb5wq2FYwi 5 days ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: AAA Texas: Gas Prices Down $1.06 Compared To Last Year, No Prices In Negative Expected https://t.co/KHAz8HlDmD #dallas 5 days ago SouthGATV AAA Texas: Gas prices down $1.06 compared to last year, no prices in negative expected https://t.co/P2YWBGlGpl https://t.co/UGyCrQ362M 6 days ago Jeremy πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ Proud Canadian πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ RT @CBSDFW: AAA Texas reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is now at $1.53, which is $1.06 less than thi… 6 days ago CBSDFW AAA Texas reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is now at $1.53, which is $1.06 l… https://t.co/cio387cu8S 6 days ago