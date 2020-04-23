Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Risking coronavirus on the New York City subway: 'I feel guilty but have no choice'

Risking coronavirus on the New York City subway: 'I feel guilty but have no choice'

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 03:36s - Published
Risking coronavirus on the New York City subway: 'I feel guilty but have no choice'

Risking coronavirus on the New York City subway: 'I feel guilty but have no choice'

While ridership on the New York City subway has declined 92% during the outbreak of the coronavirus, for many essential workers it remains the only way to get to work.

But with cramped conditions and busy train carriages, the subway brings its own risks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MW15232127

MW RT @JahiKadriji: NEW YORK CITY DURING COVID-19 THANK YOU🙏 👏🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏👏🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏 🗽 "7PM CLAP IT UP FOR NYC MEDICAL WORKERS + ALL WHO ARE RISKING IT… 2 days ago

JahiKadriji

Jahi NEW YORK CITY DURING COVID-19 THANK YOU🙏 👏🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏👏🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏 🗽 "7PM CLAP IT UP FOR NYC MEDICAL WORKERS + ALL WHO ARE RIS… https://t.co/UxnKTGc2mM 3 days ago

Katone_Curl

Jana These people infuriate me. I can only imagine what the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, etc... must feel. They are… https://t.co/hkDxCyvNhe 4 days ago

OK_248

OK RT @nytimes: We are accustomed to hearing the fight against the coronavirus described as a war, but even soldiers are not asked to put thei… 4 days ago

pcgame

pcgame Risking coronavirus on the New York City subway Read More: https://t.co/kBbqcKLf19 #2020 #Bronx #coronavirus… https://t.co/sPZzFcu2cj 5 days ago

JohnJkuykendall

John Kuykendall Scores of NYC workers have died on the front lines of the coronavirus fight https://t.co/fhWSmzrekD Americans are… https://t.co/oe4ORsY0XX 6 days ago

meghanlisson

Meghan Lisson RT @NYTMetro: We are accustomed to hearing the fight against the coronavirus described as a war, but even soldiers are not asked to put the… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.