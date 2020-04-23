Anne Hathaway recreates The Princess Diaries look for social media Pillow Challenge Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 days ago Anne Hathaway recreates The Princess Diaries look for social media Pillow Challenge Anne Hathaway has delighted fans by recreating one of her looks from The Princess Diaries for the Pillow Challenge craze on social media. 0

