CEO Of RyanAir Makes Stunning Announcement

CoronaVirus has changed toe world.

Business insiders report that many airlines say they will force social distancing on planes by leaving the middle seat open.

Ryanair's CEO says the airline will not fly if it is forced to keep middle seats empty.

Michael O'Leary told the Financial Times that the idea would be "entirely ineffective." He also said the plan would make it impossible for the airline to make money while also not keeping passengers far enough apart anyway.