Treasure Island planning to reopen May 15

Treasure Island planning to reopen May 15

Treasure Island planning to reopen May 15

Treasure Island is set to reopen next month.

According to its website, the hotel-casino is currently taking reservations starting May 15.

Treasure Island planning to reopen May 15

