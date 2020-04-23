Global  

After US warships’ harassment, Pentagon officials call Iran’s satellite launch ‘malign behavior’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Senior Pentagon officials called Iran's satellite launch a provocation.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched its first satellite into space on April 22.

Vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “If you have a missile that goes a very long way and whether it works or not and puts a satellite in space or not, I won't go into those details.

But it went a very long way, which means it has the ability, once again, to threaten their neighbors, our allies.” Watch the full video for more.

