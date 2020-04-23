Global  

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19 The former presidential candidate shared the news via Twitter and a statement to CNN on Thursday.

Elizabeth Warren, via CNN The Massachusetts senator added that she is “grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him.” Warren had not publicly disclosed that her brother was sick prior to announcing his death.

The senator has been vocal about her criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

