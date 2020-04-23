Dodgers Pay The Bill For Shoppers At Smart & Final In Watts Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:56s - Published now Dodgers Pay The Bill For Shoppers At Smart & Final In Watts One woman who discovered her grocery bill was paid by her favorite baseball team had donned a Dodgers face mask for her shopping trip. Suzanne Marques reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this