People with disabilities experiencing increased barriers to care due to COVID-19 Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:24s - Published now People with disabilities experiencing increased barriers to care due to COVID-19 Adovcates say COVID-19 is especially dangerous for people with disabilities. The Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations says more than 85,000 people in the state rely on in-home care - but the pandemic is taking that away. 0

BEYOND COVID-19... PEOPLE ARE INCREASINGLY WORRIED ABOUT ALL THE OTHER HEALTH ISSUES THAT MAY NOT BE ADDRESSED... ...AS A RESULT OF HOSPITAL POLICIES OR SAFER AT HOME ORDERS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES ARE EXPERIENCING INCREASED BARRIERS TO CARE. ADVOCATES SAY COVID-19 IS ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. THE SURVIVAL COALITION OF WISCONSIN DISABILITY ORGANIZATIONS SAYS MORE THAN 85-THOUSAND PEOPLE RELY ON IN-HOME CARE...BUT THE PANDEMIC IS TAKING THAT AWAY. ACCORDING TO THE COALITION, THE NUMBER OF IN-HOME-CARE WORKERS HAS DROPPED DUE TO ILLNESS OR A LACK OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT. AS A RESULT, PARENTS AND OLDER ADULTS WHO ARE ALSO SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE VIRUS...STEP IN TO HELP. THE SURVIVAL COALITION CONDUCTED A STATEWIDE SURVEY OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES...OUT OF NEARLY 500 RESPONDENTS...MORE THAN ONE IN THREE SAID THEIR FAMILIES WERE PROVIDING SOME OR ALL PERSONAL CARE INSTEAD OF NORMAL PAID STAFF. KIT KERSCHENSTEINER/SURVIVAL COALITION OF WISCONSIN DISABILITY ORGANIZATIONS: "these people can't be forgotten. They really need to be brought into the mainstream of thing that's we're thinking about and what we're caring about going forward with improvements and bringing things back." THE COALITION DID NOTE THAT THE SURVEY ONLY RECORDS RESPONSES FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE ABLE TO ACCESS THE INTERNET...SO THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IMPACTED COULD BE HIGHER.





